Science Festival at the Cité des Sciences 2022

Workshops, conferences, exhibitions, games… more than ten activities await you. Fill the weekend with free entertainment for everyone!

Virginie and Caroline are showing Little Insects at the Cité des Sciences on 7/10

October 07 Let’s discover the trees or the bees of our regions with the amazing images of the Taylor collection! A collection that helps children discover the world around them and makes them aware of nature and environmental protection. They learn to identify trees, insects and take first steps towards knowledge through this unique set of pictures.

Chloé Du Colombier is holding workshops around bees at the Cité des Sciences on 7/10

October 07 Bzzz Bzzz… The hive is in turmoil, the little eggs have hatched! We have to feed them! with what Honey and pollen of course! Well-fed, larvae grow safely in their cells. After turning into bees, they spread their wings and go to work: workers, housewives, protectors, foragers… There’s no time to be bored!

Expo-Event The Magnificence

07 – 09 October In conjunction with the Cancer Fair and Science Festival, the ARC Foundation is organizing an interim exhibition, “The Magnificent,” an open book about the fascinating lives of researchers who won the Leopold Griffith Prize. Bow.

Entering into dialogue with the Princeps exhibition, “Les Magnifices” invites you to discover the heroes of the new novel in cancer research through a series of inspiring encounters. At the origin of major therapeutic advances these contemporary heroes met the artists who inspired them. The result is a lot of wandering that immerses you in a fantasy world that mixes reality and dream, far from the received notions in which common thoughts lock them.

“The Magnificent” is to be discovered at the Cité des Sciences et de l’industrie in Paris from October 7th to 9th.

Zélie Wuthrich explains how she turned her thesis into a comic strip at the Cité des Sciences on 7/10

October 07 Zélie Wuhtrich explains her school and university life to middle school students and shows how her thesis was published in comic book format! He dedicates this year’s “Sciences N Bulls” to everyone.

Christophe Torre discusses innovation for the environment at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 Chritophe Doré, grand reporter and author of “The Magicians’ Promise” at Le Seuil, will debate with artificial intelligence experts Rodolphe Gélin and Alex Cypel. A discussion was moderated by science journalist Olivier Saretta.

Rodolphe Gelin, in a discussion on AI and the environment at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 Rodolphe Gélin, author of “Recent news on artificial intelligence” at Flammarion, will discuss the interest of AI for the environment with Alex Cypel, author of “At the heart of artificial intelligence” at DBS, and Christophe Doré, author of “The promise of the magicians” at See. The debate is moderated by science journalist Olivier Saretta See also NASA drops "insensitive" nicknames for cosmic objects

Harry Bernas understands the nuclear experts’ speech at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 With 3 chemists and experts in the physics of materials – Damien Ferron editor “Why do we have always have to repaint the Eiffel Tower” in EDp Sciences, Olivier Parisel editor “Amazing chemistry” in CNRS Editions and Harry Bernas, editor “Island of happiness” in Pommier- Olivier Sarretta , a science journalist, takes into account the issues, risks, obstacles and benefits of nuclear power.

Yuri Hamon leads the Little Geologist workshop at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 Workshop Little geologist with his geological equipment (hammer, compass, magnifying glass …), you have to identify typical rocks: volcanic, fossils …), followed by the game of volcanoes (adapted from the duck game. )

Fanny Tallandier shares her observations of deltas at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 The age of the Earth and its history continue to feed our questions: to learn more, Science Pour Tous brings you a discussion between Jacques Treiner, author of “The Age of the Earth”, Paul Mathis, author of “Biocene” and Fanny Tallandier. , author of “Delta”, Le Pommier, and confronting past/present visions of our Earth.

On this occasion, the comic strip “Science in Bubbles: Climate Awakening” is brought to you by Artium Bookstore!

Lecture/discussion by Jacques Treiner and the Age of the Earth at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 The age of the Earth and its history continue to feed our questions: to learn more, Science Pour Tous brings you a discussion between Jacques Treiner, author of “The Age of the Earth”, Paul Mathis, author of “Biocene” and Fanny Tallandier. , author of “Delta”, Le Pommier, and confronting past/present visions of our Earth.

On this occasion, the comic strip “Science in Bubbles: Climate Awakening” is brought to you by Artium Bookstore!

Mary Tribert explains why you should be curious> for teenagers. Science City on 8/10

October 08 Mary and her Box of Curiosities is a lovable duo (watched on YouTube) that explores science and especially biodiversity through witty questions and explanations. He travels through time to meet great historical scientists, he shrinks to meet bacteria, and proves to the reader that curiosity is not a bad thing. See also Unlocking the mysteries of the mind.

Tony Voinsett shows the way to dinosaurs at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 A pop-up book that turns into a giant playmat?!Do you know what Stegosaurus spikes and plates were used for? Discover the lives of dinosaurs through 6 pop-up exhibits?!

Explore their worlds by unfolding the book and create a different playmat for each of your stories?! Did some dinosaurs have feathers? How did the Triceratops defend itself from the tyrant?? Ready to discover new adventures?? Rs?!

October 8 and 9, free weekend, at the Cité des Sciences et de l’industrie

08 – 09 October In the program, a rich and diverse panorama of all scientific knowledge:

Chemistry, Astronomy, Mathematics, Environment, Biology…and many more.

With activities, demonstrations and interactive workshops, research institutes, associations, businesses, students and scientific researchers share their knowledge with passion and enthusiasm.

True to its commitment to sustainability and echoing the national theme of the Féd de la Science, “Le climat, on en parle? », The Cité des Sciences and Sparks of the Palais de la Découverte dedicate part of their programming to the environment, its challenges and the measures taken to protect it.

October 7 is allotted to school students every year.

Marie Lescard leads a workshop for 10/11 year olds at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 Marie Lescard is holding a workshop for 10/11 year olds at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10 around her book “Mon Grand Voyage” on the interactions between species and their ecosystems and global changes (warming but also overcrowding, overexploitation). species, deforestation, all forms of pollution, including light pollution…), to create awareness among 10/11 year olds.

Meeting/discussion on “AI and Environment” with Axel Cypel at Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 Axel Cypel takes on the true nature of heroism seen in dreams and AI by revealing to us how it works without compromising the very real dangers it poses. He will discuss the matter with Rodolphe Salesse, author of “The last message from artificial intelligence” at Flammarion, and Christophe Doré, author of “The promise of magicians” at Seuil. The debate is moderated by science journalist Olivier Saretta.

Olivier Parisel surprised us in chemistry at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 With 3 chemists and experts in the physics of materials – Damien Ferron editor “Why do we have always have to repaint the Eiffel Tower” in EDp Sciences, Olivier Parisel editor “Amazing chemistry” in CNRS Editions and Harry Bernas, editor “Island of happiness” in Pommier- Olivier Sarretta , a science journalist, takes into account the issues, risks, obstacles and benefits of nuclear power. See also Long-term accelerated cognitive impairment?

Damien Ferron explains the corrosion phenomenon at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 With 3 chemists and experts in the physics of materials – Damien Ferron editor “Why do we have always have to repaint the Eiffel Tower” in EDp Sciences, Olivier Parisel editor “Amazing chemistry” in CNRS Editions and Harry Bernas, editor “Island of happiness” in Pommier- Olivier Sarretta , a science journalist, takes into account the issues, risks, obstacles and benefits of nuclear power.

Paul Mathis discusses the Biocene at the Cité des Sciences on 8/10

October 08 The age of the Earth and its history continue to feed our questions: to learn more, Science Pour Tous brings you a discussion between Jacques Treiner, author of “The Age of the Earth”, Paul Mathis, author of “Biocene” and Fanny Tallandier. , author of “Delta” and all at Le Pommier, will provide past/present visions of our Earth.

On this occasion, the comic strip “Science in Bubbles: Climate Awakening” is brought to you by Artium Bookstore!

Let’s brave the territories! With Pierre Calame at the Cité des Sciences on 9/10

October 09 “Green Book 2022” by Pierre Calame, author of “Osons les territories” at Pommier and Roland Salesse, in the presence of Eric Challier, author of “The Cooking Brain” led by Olivier Sarretta, science journalist, mini conference/discussion on the human aspects of the environment, author of “The Cooking Brain” at Quae.

Roland Salles plays Quae’s “Cerveau Cuisinier” at the Cité des Sciences on 9/10

October 09 “Green Book 2022” by Pierre Calame, author of “Osons les territories” at Pommier and Roland Salesse, in the presence of Eric Challier, author of “The Cooking Brain” led by Olivier Sarretta, science journalist, mini conference/discussion on the human aspects of the environment, author of “The Cooking Brain” at Quae.