Pixel Buds Pro is offered for purchase of Google Pixel 7 at Red By SFR

Google Pixel 7 has been officially announced by the famous American company. This new smartphone will be officially launched on October 13, 2022, but it is already available for pre-order. Even better, it already benefits from attractive offers like RED from SFR.

Google Pixel 7 + Pixel Buds Pro on offer: Take advantage of this good deal

The Pixel 7 was presented this Thursday, October 6, at a conference produced by Google. It will be officially released on October 13, 2022, and is already available for pre-order, especially at RED by SFR for 649 euros for the 128 GB version and 749 euros for the 256 GB version.

On this occasion, from October 6 to 12, 2022, RED by SFR A very interesting introductory offer. Buy a Pixel 7 for €219 and you’ll get a pair of True Wireless Pixel Buds Pro headphones for free.

Equipped with Pixel 7 The next generation Google Tensor G2 chip For better performance than the Pixel 6. Pixel is often praised The quality of his photographs. Here, we see a photo block 50 megapixel main sensor and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle. Pixel 7 works Under Android 13 It also gets 3 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

Google Pixel Buds Pro True wireless headphones with Active noise reduction It adapts to your ear shape. Conversely, a transparency mode lets you better hear the sounds around you as you cross the street. These headphones are definitely cCompatible with Google Assistant And Works at multiple points For easy use with multiple devices. Total autonomy with charging box is 31 hours.