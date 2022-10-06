Leaked Pixel Watch, MicroLED on Samsung and Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2

Don’t have time to catch up on yesterday’s news? Tuesday, October 4 is marked here. Remember not to miss any message Subscribe to the Frandroid newsletter.

Google Pixel Watch: All the features are gone

The Google Pixel Watch has been subject to a major leak just before its announcement, scheduled for October 6, 2022, during the Made by Google conference. The Telegram Equal Leaks team has literally shared all the specs of Google’s first connected watch: screen, brightness, case size, SOC, RAM, OS, Bluetooth, health sensors, autonomy… Everything is there.

Samsung: The arrival of microLED approaches with a new important step

good news : Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of 89-inch MicroLED displays, after a slight start-up delay. Still considered a very expensive technology, microLED aims to definitively solve the problems of OLED and LCD while bringing together the best qualities of both OLED and LCD.

We spent 5 minutes with the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: 5 points we remember

On a press trip to Munich, Omar could Control the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 for a few minutes. If this foldable smartphone – at the time of its launch only in China – is pleasant in the hand, its folding in the middle of the unfolded screen feels even better. On the other hand, the 6.56-inch external screen with 21:9 aspect ratio is a big yes.

