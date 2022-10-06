How to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6?

Free has launched WiFi 6 for new Freebox Pop subscribers, but which devices can you take advantage of the advertised speeds? Universe Freebox gives you a non-exhaustive list.

New Freebox Pop subscribers can now Benefit from a Wi-Fi 6 compatible server. The standard has become increasingly popular over the years since its introduction in 2019, but do you have a compatible device? Universe Freebox looks into this matter and provides you with a list of devices that support WiFi 6, otherwise known as WiFi 802.11 ax.

One of the first applications one might think of for Wi-Fi capable of reaching Gb/s is of course on a smartphone. We have checked all the models on the free mobile site and here is the list:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and ZFlip 4

All Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is new

All iPhone 14

All iPhone 13

All iPhone 12

All iPhone 11s

iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Respect 70

But Wi-Fi isn’t just for cell phones. You can also look for a good connection on your laptop. Regarding Windows PCs, we have many recommendations, you can choose between models like Asus, Acer, Lenovo etc. More than a dozen Chromebooks are compatible with this standard. For Macs, here’s the list:

MacBook Air M1 (2020)

MacBook Pro 13″ M1 (2020)

MacBook Pro 14″ (2021)

MacBook Pro 16″ (2021)

iMac 24″ M1 (2020)

Mac mini M1 (2020)

Mac Studio (2022)

We also looked at the problem of televisions and decoders. At this time, it was very difficult to find a shoe that would fit him. In fact, while some Samsung TV specifications (Samsung Q950TS / Samsung QN900A / Samsung QN 800A / Samsung QN750A) are compatible, it is not compatible with most TVs.

On the TV box side, we can note that the recently released Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are compatible. However, subscribers who opted for the free optional Apple TV4K player will be happy: the device is indeed compatible. If you subscribe to the Freebox Pop offer and want to have maximum Wi-Fi speed on your TV box, Apple TV4K is a safe choice.

In total, some compatible tablets can also be observed, especially Galaxy Tab S7 and S8, Huawei MatePad on Android and iPad mini 6 on Apple, iPad Air 4 and 5 and Pad Pro 11″ and 12.9″ (2020 and 2021) . Finally, gamers will have to turn to the PlayStation 5 to access Wi-Fi 6. Not compatible with recent Xboxes or Switch.

This article is taken from the Univers FreeBox website