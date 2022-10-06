Home World Big Fresh » Ajaccio, Angers, Antibes, Brest, Calais, La Rochelle

Oct 06, 2022
Big Fresh » Ajaccio, Angers, Antibes, Brest, Calais, La Rochelle
Big new

Grand Fries remains open in France in Ajaccio, Angers, Antibes, Brest, Calais, Chambéry, Trancy, La Rochelle, Lorient, Saint Nazaire.

As part of the enclosed hall, Grand Fries stores offer five offerings in one place, namely: Fruits and Vegetables, World Groceries, Butcher, Fishmonger and Dairy.

The products offered at Grand Fries stores are the same as those on the list of products that are delivered to customers’ homes within an hour. Based on the model of a group of different companies, the latter share operating costs. Each ensures its range of seafood products, fruits and vegetables or especially meat.

The success of this large-scale distribution brand’s supermarkets has been enormous. Created in 1992, it soon sold almost 300 points across France.

Big new supermarket

There are no Grand Fries France points of sale in Ajaccio, Angers, Antibes, Brest, Calais, Chambéry, Trancy, La Rochelle, Lorient, Saint Nazaire.

Supermarket Grand Fries France

Looking forward to the opening of the point of sale in the main cities of France and in particular:

  • Ajaccio
  • Anger
  • Antibes
  • Brest
  • Calais
  • Chambery
  • Dizzy
  • La Rochelle
  • Lorient,
  • St. Nasir

Get this ID

The parent company in France has not yet given any official answer about opening a supermarket or hypermarket in a major French city, but for how long? Also, what do you think of this brand’s arrival?

Welcome to French men and women. Your opinion finally matters! Leave your feedback in the comment section below this page.

