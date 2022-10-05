These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Android is usually paid but temporarily free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday.

A little tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can’t really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway and then delete it from your device. This way, the app will be part of your app library and you can install it again for free whenever you need it. A good way not to miss mid-term advertising

The Android app is temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily Free Productivity/Lifestyle Android Apps on Google Play Store

ProCam X (HD Camera Pro) ( 5€ ): ProCam X offers many of the functions of a professional camera for smartphones. Among other things, you can show overexposed areas or switch to virtual horizon, histogram or manual focus.

Alfacast X screen mirror ( 5.99€ ) : Enjoy exceptional 4K Ultra HD video quality with the extended version of Alfacast. You can share and share your live video screen stream across multiple devices simultaneously. The app allows you to securely stream and watch any content from your desktop!

150X Duplicate Remover Pro ( 5.99€ ): Free up storage space on your smartphone with this app that promises to remove duplicate files!

SkanApp ( 19.99€ ): Need to scan books or documents with your phone? The SkanApp app is great. Place your smartphone on a tripod and enjoy the benefits of hands-free scanning.

Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro ( 7.49€ ): Having trouble sleeping? White noise or other background noise can help. The app plays familiar, soothing sounds like rain falling, waterfalls pouring, waves crashing on the shore, or bubbling water.

Android mobile games are temporarily free on Google Play Store

Wind Wings: Space Shooter ( 1.89€ ) : Set in the boots of a soldier lost in time, this space shooter lets you choose between two different planes suited to different situations. It’s a tough test of your reflexes as you fight to save the world from aliens.

King of Defense Premium ( 1.69€ ): In this tower defense game, you will once again face the monsters that want to infiltrate your castle's fortress. It's up to you to push them back in waves.

Special Elite Force Mission ( 6.99€ ): Play as a secret commando and serve your country by destroying enemies in this shooting game.

Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend ( 3.69€ ): The title sounds promising, but basically we're dealing with a very simple, well-rated, memory game.

Kamikazee Dice Score Card ( 2.39€ ): A curious scoreboard application that allows you to connect with other players at the same table and ensure access to each player's score.

Word Chess Pro ( 2.09€ ): How can a word game be considered "relaxing"? Find out with Word Chess PRO, where you have to find as many English words as possible on each word board. There are five different game modes and half a million words to choose from.

Dictatorship 3k ( 3.69€ ): For once, unless you're on the wrong side of the story, the sight of humanity being enslaved by AI can be a bit boring. Imagine the Matrix, but you're building evil machines.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/Lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

MuseCam ( 9.99€ ): This photo editing app is more for serious photographers who know how to deal with manual adjustments and less for those who want to quickly stick some filters on a photo.

Self reference ( 2.99€ ): If you're the kind of person who likes to use your inbox to store information, this app is perfect for you. The good news is that the app developer doesn't use third-party servers to send your emails.

iPlayText ( 2.99€ ): With this app, you can podcast your favorite websites. Let iPlayText read the web page aloud and give your eyes a rest.

Steve Roach Immersion II ( 2.99€ ): For those who love fast-paced sounds to focus or relax, this app is the go-to world Steve Roche Also allows you to create different mix combinations from Roche's source loops.

Super Todos ( 4.99€ ): Are you a sick procrastinator because you don't know how to start life with a to-do list? Super ToDo's comes as a powerful way to organize all the tasks in your life, and it syncs with iCloud, so you'll have no reason to put off your work until tomorrow.

Stellarium Mobile ( 13.99€ ): Ever wonder how insignificant you really are in the scale of the universe? Stellarium Mobile is a planetarium app that shows what you see when looking at the stars on a clear night.

iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Jumpy Wheels ( 0.99€ ): pump water while running on wheels like a hamster while avoiding obstacles (don’t ask why).

Shock Clock Arcade ( 2.99€ ): Go from clock to clock and compete in this arcade game with three difficulty modes.

Land mine ( 2.99€ ): might be one of the games with the most dangerous user interface on this list, but it might appeal to those nostalgic for Windows 3.1's Minesweeper game released in 1992.

2048 – AI solution ( 0.99€ ): a confusingly difficult puzzle game that has been doing the rounds on the internet for a few years now. You can now play directly on your mobile. If you get stuck, the AI ​​will provide you with solutions, and you can learn by watching how it tackles problems.

Long live the king 3 ( 4.99€ ): This reflexive and anticipatory game does not attract chance or time. Think by solving mini-puzzles, choose the right ladder on each floor and extract the king's head from his shoulders in time.

The girl from the window ( 0.99€ ): Want to be pleasantly surprised? You are on your own and as you search your way, you will find various surprises – in an unpleasant way! Try to stay alive!

No paint ( 1.99€ ): Here is an interesting application. The principle is simple: press "paint" if you like what you see, or "no" if you don't! Swipe to "push" the paint, tap the paint to pause, title and save. An uninteresting game to pass the time.

