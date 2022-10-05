The Tex-Mex Indiana Café restaurant franchise is accelerating its growth

Founded in 1998 and after opening around twenty restaurants in Île-de-France in 2017, the Indiana Café brand wants to accelerate its growth to open new establishments across France. Chances of capture are high.

Indiana Cafe

Indiana Cafe has been the “American Brasserie” for over 30 years! Blending atmosphere and American culture with Tex-Mex cuisine, our restaurants are real places of life. Burgers, salads, tacos, fajitas, cocktails, beers… anytime in a signature relaxed atmosphere. […]

Indiana Cafe: Over 30 years of experience in American catering

Indiana Cafe is a meeting between Tex-Mex cuisine and American cuisine in a festive and relaxed atmosphere with a strong musical imprint.

Burgers, salads, tacos, fajitas but also cocktails and beers are on the Indiana Cafe menu, available in restaurant form or club form, i.e. in the evenings (dance floor, billiards, etc.).

thereby, The Indiana Cafe franchise, specifically targeting youth and families, has over 30 years of experience. In terms of organizing happy hours, optimizing flows, managing menu seasonality, etc.

Indiana Cafe: Powerful profitable restaurants

Facilitate distribution of restaurants in the network, regular business events, increase operations and maintain contact with customers, an average of 21,000 liters of beer sold per restaurant and an average of 700 kg of fries per month, 15 to 30 people depending on the size of a group project: While opening an Indiana cafe restaurant as a franchise requires a significant investment, the results equate to exceptional business performance.This enabled the brand to build its own integrated network of establishments in the Paris region over 20 years.

