An all-electric 19-seater plane is taking orders from a Toulouse start-up

It can carry up to 19 passengers or cargo with “extremely low emission rates” and sound levels that make people living near airports dream. Airplane The all-electric ERA (for Electric Regional Aircraft) from Toulouse start-up. Aura Aero It should make its first flight in 2024 to enter service in 2027.

But it’s already making noise and getting buying intentions. This Wednesday, on the occasion of Airline Day, organized by famous companies in Paris Aeroclub of France, nine companies have signed “letters of membership” for 130 eras, its three versions, passenger, cargo or VIP. Among these future buyers are the French companies Twinjet (25 aircraft) or FlyingGrenn (10), a Brazilian company, a Swiss or another Gabonese.

“Unbeatable Business Model”

“We are pleased and proud to announce these new orders for ERA,” Jérémy Caussade, co-founder and president of Aura Aéro, said in a press release. This aeronautical engineer posits “an unbeatable economic model.” “We believe more than ever in the relevance of this aircraft in enabling carbon-free aviation,” he added.

The auspicious day brings new regional transport aircraft order intentions to 330.