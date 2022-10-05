Home Technology An all-electric 19-seater plane is taking orders from a Toulouse start-up

An all-electric 19-seater plane is taking orders from a Toulouse start-up

Oct 05, 2022 0 Comments
An all-electric 19-seater plane is taking orders from a Toulouse start-up

It can carry up to 19 passengers or cargo with “extremely low emission rates” and sound levels that make people living near airports dream. Airplane The all-electric ERA (for Electric Regional Aircraft) from Toulouse start-up. Aura Aero It should make its first flight in 2024 to enter service in 2027.

But it’s already making noise and getting buying intentions. This Wednesday, on the occasion of Airline Day, organized by famous companies in Paris Aeroclub of France, nine companies have signed “letters of membership” for 130 eras, its three versions, passenger, cargo or VIP. Among these future buyers are the French companies Twinjet (25 aircraft) or FlyingGrenn (10), a Brazilian company, a Swiss or another Gabonese.

“Unbeatable Business Model”

“We are pleased and proud to announce these new orders for ERA,” Jérémy Caussade, co-founder and president of Aura Aéro, said in a press release. This aeronautical engineer posits “an unbeatable economic model.” “We believe more than ever in the relevance of this aircraft in enabling carbon-free aviation,” he added.

The auspicious day brings new regional transport aircraft order intentions to 330.

See also  Useful and practical, the Anker Nano II 65W Mini Charger is for sale on Amazon

You May Also Like

SFR announces new measures to reduce electricity consumption of its boxes and its mobile network

SFR announces new measures to reduce electricity consumption of its boxes and its mobile network

These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Tiktok can find Internet users, even those without the application

Tiktok can find Internet users, even those without the application

Your Vitale card will soon be available on a smartphone, what will change?

Your Vitale card will soon be available on a smartphone, what will change?

US star Kim Kardashian fined 1.26 million euros for fraudulently promoting cryptocurrency

US star Kim Kardashian fined 1.26 million euros for fraudulently promoting cryptocurrency

Rhone. Saint-Exupéry airport was evacuated for security reasons, and dozens of flights were delayed

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.