The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three researchers, including Frenchman Alain Aspect

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on Tuesday, October 4, to Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John Glaser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger, pioneers of the revolutionary methods of quantum physics.

Three septuagenarians are rewarded for their discoveries “The Quantum Problem”The Nobel jury announced a mechanism by which two quantum particles, regardless of the distance between them, are perfectly entangled with each other.

“Revolutionary Trials”

The demonstration of this astonishing property has paved the way for new technologies in quantum computing and ultra-secure communications, or ultra-sensitive quantum sensors that allow extremely precise measurements of gravity in space.

All three are rewarded “For his experiments with entangled photons, establishing violations of Bell’s inequalities and opening a pioneering path to quantum computing”According to the Nobel jury.

“Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger have each performed groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave as a single unit even if separated.”He explains.

This chaotic dynamics is predicted by quantum theory. Even Albert Einstein, however, did not believe it: two particles initially joined (like twins) can behave similarly at a distance, keeping the sign of their common past.

Affiliated with the French University of Paris-Saclay, Alain Aspect is 75, John Glaser is 79 and Anton Zeilinger of the University of Vienna is 77. The prize is awarded in each category with 10 million Swedish crowns (approximately 920,000 euros), which can be shared in the event of co-winners.

Monday, October 3, Nobel Prize in Medicine Or physiology Swede Svante Pabo, father of Denisovan man, paleogenomics and discoverer of Neanderthal man DNA.

The Nobel Science Ball concludes on Wednesday 5 October with the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, to be followed by the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday and the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

The Nobel series ends on Monday, October 10, with the Nobel Prize in Economics.