Find free Community Day images

Every year, Free welcomes communities of Free users in Paris for a day of exchange, inviting you to discover a little more.

Last Saturday was the day of communities, the annual meeting between the operator of Xavier Neal and all the actors who contribute to the image of the brand through forums, sites or other initiatives… Universe Freebox was there, but FreeNews, Busyspider, or the communities of RNC Mobile, C-Alice or ADUF.

Apart from that, it is a good time for communities to come together. So last Saturday we boarded a bus with an unknown destination and started the day. As the vehicle started, we learned that we would be spending the morning at the Hector Agricultural Complex established by Xavier Neal. After breakfast, Xavier Neill and Thomas Reynaud gave way to the stars of the day and then the proceedings continued. A farm visit, a workshop on Agritech, creating awareness on soil issues in the context of agriculture or testing tractor simulators…

As a reminder, the hectare covers over 600 hectares and aims to improve the land and those who work there by developing knowledge and recognition. It includes a training campus, a startup and innovation accelerator, a pilot farm in regenerative agriculture and co-working, seminar and youth awareness spaces.

Following the meal, we returned to the Iliad headquarters in Paris by bus. The afternoon was punctuated by free conferences and question-and-answer sessions with various managers. This conference is also an opportunity to bring you a lot of information Next FreeboxNew features coming in Freebox Revolution and Okay Or even details related to free mobile network… It was also an opportunity to ask questions from subscribers, especially on this subject An example of blocked migrations.

This article is taken from the Univers FreeBox website