“It all depends on the weather,” warns Zarco – GP Inside

In the coup at Buriram, Johann Zarko would finish fifth and showed in free practice what it takes to stay in the top-5 of the race. If the weather is good on Sunday, he believes it’s important to choose the right tires, but remember that rain can threaten events and change cards. Perhaps to his advantage, he is usually faster in the wet.

Comments from Johann Zarco’s press point in Buriram this Saturday.

Step Five: “It was a good day. It was difficult to shoot under 1’30. It’s a shame to miss the front row, but fifth place is still a good position. Trying to go fast, it’s difficult to control the bike everywhere. It was the weakest point of the day, but the good thing is that with different tires I Feeling good. We are still not sure about our choice, but having speed with soft and medium is positive. (…) Everything depends on the weather. In dry conditions, the choice of tires that can decide whether I will do a big race or not. »

A race that can physically be: “The heat will be difficult to deal with. We sweat a lot. I think there should be a big change after 20 laps. The bottom eight can be difficult to deal with. I think Fabio is the best in this regard. That’s why we have to choose the tires well to know what will happen. »

Weather forecast: “I don’t even look at the weather forecast. They predict rain for the next five months (laughs). So you adapt to that. »

Wet race after dry test: “The track is clean and we cleaned it well while driving. The Moto3s had a rain test and it didn’t feel ‘gross’ either. I think we’ll adjust soon. Even if it rains, the temperature will be fine. This allows the tires to work faster. »

Wet race after dry tests or dry race after wet test: “Me, when it starts raining, I get used to it. As it dries, sometimes the slicks make the bike almost less manoeuvrable and more physical. You’re used to riding with finesse, you have to attack everything at once, instead, you have to find the finesse, and that suits me very well. »

