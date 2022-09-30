Home World Partnership: Agreement between AMPCC and the Union of Cities and Towns of Côte d’Ivoire

Partnership: Agreement between AMPCC and the Union of Cities and Towns of Côte d’Ivoire

Sep 30, 2022 0 Comments
Partenariat : Accord entre l’AMPCC et l’Union des villes et communes de Côte d’Ivoire

Date:

8 views

The Moroccan Association of Heads of Communal Councils (AMPCC) and the Union of Cities and Communes of Côte d’Ivoire (UVICOCI) signed an agreement on cooperation and partnership on Thursday in Abidjan.

The protocol was signed on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Local Authorities Exhibition, which will be held from September 29 to October 1 under the theme “Development of Territories: Public Actions and Private Solutions”.

The purpose of the protocol is to work collectively to strengthen responsible action at the sub-national level for sustainable, resilient and inclusive development by regions, populations and relevant actors, both at the domestic and pan-African levels.

“According to the terms of the protocol, a joint multi-year action plan will be drawn up for a five-year period, in consultation among the partners, to achieve the objectives then set in the sector(s). ) activity is collectively identified. This plan of action will be the subject of a specific agreement, which will be signed between the two partners within an appropriate period.

See also  The first Govt-19 screening test was conducted at the airport

You May Also Like

Two works by director Saad Cryby emphasize the preservation of our memory

Two works by director Saad Cryby emphasize the preservation of our memory

Troops deploy in Ouagadougou after fresh firefights

Troops deploy in Ouagadougou after fresh firefights

Brazil: Lula and Bolsonaro's last day of campaign arms control

Brazil: Lula and Bolsonaro’s last day of campaign arms control

Imam Hasan Ikusen was arrested in Belgium

Imam Hasan Ikusen was arrested in Belgium

How Turkey and France are Fiercely Competing for Algeria's "Regency" - Maghreb Intelligence

How Turkey and France are Fiercely Competing for Algeria’s “Regency” – Maghreb Intelligence

Minister of Justice Abdullatif Ouahbi is on a tour of the Gulf countries

Minister of Justice Abdullatif Ouahbi is on a tour of the Gulf countries

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.