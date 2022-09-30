Partnership: Agreement between AMPCC and the Union of Cities and Towns of Côte d’Ivoire

The Moroccan Association of Heads of Communal Councils (AMPCC) and the Union of Cities and Communes of Côte d’Ivoire (UVICOCI) signed an agreement on cooperation and partnership on Thursday in Abidjan.

The protocol was signed on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Local Authorities Exhibition, which will be held from September 29 to October 1 under the theme “Development of Territories: Public Actions and Private Solutions”.

The purpose of the protocol is to work collectively to strengthen responsible action at the sub-national level for sustainable, resilient and inclusive development by regions, populations and relevant actors, both at the domestic and pan-African levels.

“According to the terms of the protocol, a joint multi-year action plan will be drawn up for a five-year period, in consultation among the partners, to achieve the objectives then set in the sector(s). ) activity is collectively identified. This plan of action will be the subject of a specific agreement, which will be signed between the two partners within an appropriate period.