Brigitte Audron of the Science Group wants to get the mask back on the transport

By Associated Press By Associated Press Brigitte Autran, head of the New Science Council, promotes wearing masks in transport.

Covid-19 – We are traffic free from 16th May. The Masks Will they be back on buses, trains or taxis? Anyway, that’s what we recommend. Brigitte AutronPresident of the new Committee on Monitoring and Anticipating Health Risks (Covars), this Friday, September 30 France info.

who was the head of the successor organization of Science Council Note that the eighth wave of Covid has started well, but “She doesn’t care about us”. “There’s no fear that a different villain is on the horizon.” Further assured the immunologist.

The new vaccination campaign starts on Monday

Probably not a concern, but the Covars leader wants and recommends caution “Start wearing masks again on public transport and in all public places”. “It should become a civic gesture,” She is the hammer. French Health Minister Brown last week called on the French to wear masks in transport, even though no binding measures are currently on the table.

8th covid wave ➡️ "She doesn't care about us. She's real. We should start wearing masks again…

Over the past three weeks, the cycle of the virus has begun to take its toll again. Epidemiological point suggests that all covid indicators are increasing in hospitals Public Health France September 29. Daily hospitalizations increased by 54% and intensive care admissions by 31%.

A new vaccination campaign begins on Monday, October 3, including vaccinations Two types. These next-generation messenger RNA vaccines are being developed by Pfizer/BioEntech and Moderna. only” Frailty, people over 60 years of age, health professionals and those in contact with frailty” Eligible 3 months after their last reminder. Brigitte Autron Confirms These New Bivalent Vaccines ” enable better control of infection and transmission”.

