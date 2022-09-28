How do I access Disney+?

It’s now official, Disney+ Free won’t be coming to the iconic box, but Freebox Revolution subscribers have several other ways to access the SVOD service.

In the absence of Revolution Player, where would you find Disney’s SVOD platform? As explained by Free Reasons for his absence On the day of the communities, the lack of certification confirms that the Disney+ app cannot be served on the Revolution decoder. Universe Freebox gives you an overview of all Disney+ available media.

On smart TVs, consoles and media players:

If you want a big screen experience, which devices should you choose? First note, if you have selected Multi-TV with Freebox Pop, mini 4K or Apple TV 4K, you can download the app from your decoder’s application store (Play Store or App Store). If you want to watch any content offered on your TV, just launch the service in this player.

But this is not the only possible option. Disney+ is Supported on many set-top boxes and Android TV models running Android OS 5.0 or later, such as Sharp, Sony Bravia, Nvidia Shield TV and Xiaomi Mi Box. Note that Apple TV HD 4th generation and later supports the app under tvOS 14.

What about televisions? If you have a Samsung TV running Tizen dating before 2016, the app will install automatically. Otherwise, you can download the application from the Samsung App Store and watch Disney+ on Samsung TVs’ web browser. If you’ve opted for an LG Smart TV, you’ll need a 2016 designed model running webOS 3.0 or later. The American giant notes: “VPlease note that streaming is not supported on your LG TV web browser or LG Smart TVs running Netcast OS.

For Panasonic models, Panasonic 4K Smart TV models designed from 2017 onwards are required to run under My Home Screen OS. The serial number must start with the following letters: EZ / EX / FZ / FX / GZ/ GX/ HZ/ HX/ JZ / JX. The app can be accessed from the home screen. Disney+ runs on the following platforms VIDAA 2.5 and VIIDA 4.0 or later on select Hisense Smart TV models designed from 2017 onwards.

On the game console side, the Disney+ app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series as well as PS4 and PS5. Note for Sony consoles: Older you need to find the app in the Store and for PS5, the app is located under Media > All Apps.

Disney+ supports Chromecast streaming from iOS, Android and Google Chrome. Can stream to the following devices: Google Chromecast (1st generation and later), Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Hub Max, Android TV devices and Vizio Smart TV (with Chromecast built-in). For AirPlay, you must have an Apple TV 3rd and 4th generation or later running tvOS 12 or later and TVs compatible with AirPlay 2. If you have an Amazon Fire TV device, you should count on a model compatible with Fire OS 5.0 or later. Also note that this app is available on Canal+ decoders.

in your web browser

This site is also available in a browser DisneyPlus.com A list of compatible browser versions and their availability on different OS, unless your configuration is too old. Note that Disney+ recommends using the most recent version of your browser for “optimal use.”

For PCs



Chrome versions 75 and later are supported on Windows 7 and later

Microsoft Edge is supported on Windows 10 and later

Firefox versions 68 and later are supported on Windows 7 and later

For Max



Safari versions 11 and later are supported on macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later

Chrome version 75 and later are supported on macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) and later

Firefox versions 68 and later are supported on macOS 10.9 (Mavericks) and later

For Chromebooks

The latest version of Chrome is supported on Chrome OS 79 and later

On mobiles and tablets:

You can also opt for a mobile app with your smartphone or tablet. For iPhones and iPads, the Disney+ app is available from iOS 14. If you have an older Android smartphone, don’t worry, Disney+ is supported on phones and tablets running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later.

Finally, for Amazon Fire tablets, you’ll need access to Fire OS 5.0 or newer to access the app. On tablets and computers running Windows 10 and 11, an app is available from the Store.

