We know a lot about the next laptop from Microsoft

Microsoft’s next laptop is all about him. The announcement of Surface Laptop 5 is getting closer and we know about its specifications.

After Apple And Google, Microsoft will refresh its range of devices in October ahead of the holiday season. In particular, we expect Presentation of a Surface Pro 9 Under ARM and Intel, but a Surface Laptop 5.

As for the latter, it’s the least Microsoft can do if recent rumors are to be believed.

A simple change of app?

According to the website WinFuture, the Surface Laptop 5 should still be offered in two sizes with a 13- or 15-inch screen with a 2:3 aspect ratio. The site reckons the battery will remain unchanged at 47.4 Wh and the design won’t change an iota.

The big news for this Surface Laptop 5 is the integration of a new chip based on the 12th generation of Intel Core processors. More specifically, the Intel Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U are equipped with 4 performance cores and 6 low-power cores.

with Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft presented a choice between Intel and its new partner AMD. However, rumors indicate that Ryzen processors will no longer be offered in this new generation.

I think it’s fair to say that the new Surface lineup will use AMD Ryzen and/or Radeon.

Be it on the new gen Surface Laptop or the new Surface Studio. pic.twitter.com/thIzfStytg — Cassim Gedfi (@NotCassim) September 17, 2022

Surface brand boss Panos Panay recently photographed himself with AMD boss Lisa Su. We can assume that AMD Ryzen or Radeon chips will still find their place in Microsoft’s new products.

The Microsoft Surface conference will be held on October 12, 2022.

