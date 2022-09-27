More than a label: Priscilla Quiros

Love from Brazil

“I’ve been immersed in the riots in Brazil for the last eight years,” says Priscilla. “Now it is difficult to be Brazilian, but at the same time there is a sense of strength, of possibility, which is characteristic of my compatriots. Brazil is a difficult country. It is a violent country. It is a poor country. We are all resilient, the challenges we face bring people together and create communities. »

When it comes to gaming and sports, Brazilian fans are some of the most passionate in the world. While playing LOUD VALORANT Champions, the discussion on Twitch is powered by millions of “Vamos”. For Priscilla and for Riot, service to these passionate players is what drives us every day.

“Players have to put in a lot of effort to play our games in Brazil,” Priscilla recalls. “People can’t always afford a gaming PC. We once sent out a survey to some gamers, and I remember this picture we got. It was a woman sitting on the floor, her laptop on her bed, half in the air, her mouse on the floor. That’s who we make these games for. Players. We have to respect the effort to play.”

Brazilian gamers have been strong supporters of Riot for years and we are very grateful for all the hours Brazilians have spent playing our games, our communities or watching our eSports or Arcane.

“Wright was the first publisher to establish a permanent presence in Brazil,” says Priscilla. “Right from the beginning, we had a full marketing team, a player support team and all the teams needed to run riot games smoothly in the country. Gamers saw that and they responded to our products with passion and loyalty. »

If your native language is English, games are naturally geared towards you. But for those growing up in other regions, not being able to connect with their fans is common and frustrating. Priscilla knows this disappointment all too well.

“When you’re a fan and a fan, it’s hard not to be recognized,” he says. “I know what it’s like not being able to buy an official Star Wars t-shirt because it’s not available in the country. Not being able to buy a toy because it’s too expensive here. Fans sometimes have to help each other translate content that’s only available in English.”