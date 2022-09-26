Three joint complaints filed by La Quadrature du Net against the Ministry of the Interior

The Ministry of the Interior is in view of La Quadrature du Net. On Sunday September 25, the association announced that it had filed three joint complaints against Place Beauvau, condemning the use of facial recognition, recording and video surveillance. After the association collected the mandate of nearly 13,000 people through a signature campaign on the site, they were filed with the National Commission for Computing and Freedom (CNIL). complaint.technopolice.fr.

La Quadrature du Net, which presents itself as a defender of fundamental freedoms in the digital environment, was inspired by the collective complaints it filed against Kafam in 2018 under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These practices resulted in fines of 50 million and 746 million euros for Google and Amazon, respectively.

“Failure to comply with security duty”

This time, the Society for the Defense of Digital Freedoms wants to attack what it calls “The Four Pillars” of one “Mass Surveillance System” : “Video Surveillance”, “Automatic Behavior Detection”, “filing” And “Face Recognition”.

In the complaint regarding video surveillance, the association tries to highlight “Influence of Ministry of Home Affairs on Installation of Surveillance Cameras (Approvals, Subsidies)”Prove later “How these devices are illegal because their proportions can never be justified”, the lawyer at La Quadrature du Net explained to Agence France-Presse Noemi Levine. The aim is to withdraw all cameras installed in public places.

The second complaint is about TAJ files (Automated Processing of Criminal Records), which include “Eight Million” Face pictures. The third relates to TES files (Secure Electronic Titles), which contain any applicant’s identity card or passport photographs.

As for TAJ, the association condemns the illegality of the collected data “A large amount of information is not relevant to the legal action, or has not been updated”. It also mentions that the police and gendarmes use it “Outside of any legal proceedings, especially during identity checks”. Regarding TES, the complaint specifically condemns “Despite the risks of diversion, the Minister breaches the security duty by choosing a centralized architecture”, the lawyer explained. The association is seeking to remove these photos.