Home Science Solar storm: Sun ejects plasma over 1.5 million km, largest coronal mass ejection ever seen? Breathtaking video

Solar storm: Sun ejects plasma over 1.5 million km, largest coronal mass ejection ever seen? Breathtaking video

Sep 26, 2022 0 Comments
Solar storm: Sun ejects plasma over 1.5 million km, largest coronal mass ejection ever seen? Breathtaking video

An unusual scene. This Sunday, astrophysicist Andrew McCarthy is responsible for the best account instagram @cosmic_backgroundShared exception documents: A large Plasma explosion on the surface the sun several hours.

A explosion Where solar storm This caused a large amount of plasma to be released “Using a special telescope, it allowed him to pick up wavelengths of light invisible to the human eye, namely the hydrogen alpha wavelengths emitted by the Sun’s hydrogen atoms”, Newsweek details.

“Today the Sun produced the largest coronal mass ejection I’ve ever seen. Here’s my composite photo, created by taking hundreds of thousands of images over several hours using a modified, specially designed telescope.”, McCarthy writes on Instagram.

1 million miles

The Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) were filmed for 6 hours and according to the author of the film will cover a distance of one million miles, or more than 1.5 million kilometers.

Don’t panic if the CME has effects on Earth, especially power grids or satellites. The distance separating the Earth from the Sun is 150 million kilometers.

See also  A trophy or a girl? According to this visual psychology test, find out what it is like to be in love

You May Also Like

Study: COSTA-2 near Covid-19, warns scientists

Study: COSTA-2 near Covid-19, warns scientists

A story full of twists and turns

A story full of twists and turns

Neptune with its rings you've never seen in James-Webb's eyes

Neptune with its rings you’ve never seen in James-Webb’s eyes

Psychology. Precrestination, or the art of hastening

Psychology. Precrestination, or the art of hastening

A wet planet before Earth

A wet planet before Earth

Early arrival of winter and snow on mountains for next few days

Early arrival of winter and snow on mountains for next few days

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.