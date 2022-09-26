Polisario media accuse Albarez of following Moroccan orders

For once, Algerian officials and media did not comment details Spanish Foreign Minister on his government’s position on the Western Sahara issue. This silence was filled with A Online publicationIn an interview with the daily La Razon, Jose Manuel Albarez, who is closest to the Polisario, accuses him of acting on orders from Morocco.

As a reminder, the Spanish diplomatic chief said “Spain’s position (of the Sahara) is clearly expressed in the Hispano-Moroccan joint declaration of April 7. There is no doubt about it.”

The text issued on April 7 at the end of the summit held the same day in Rabat between King Mohammed VI of Spain and Pedro Sánchez “recognized the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco and the serious and credible efforts of Morocco. The United Nations framework to find a mutually acceptable solution. Spain, “Moroccan Autonomy Initiative presented in 2007 , considers it the most serious, realistic and reliable basis for the settlement of this dispute”.

Saturday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Debon declared The evolution of the position of the Spanish government on the issue of the Sahara considers that “Spain has begun to return to the European decision on the issue of the Western Sahara”.