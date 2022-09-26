Home World José Manuel Álvarez refutes the Algerian comments

José Manuel Álvarez refutes the Algerian comments

Sep 26, 2022
A speech by Pedro Sánchez, the head of the Spanish government, to the United Nations General Assembly provoked many ambiguous comments. April 7, 2022 Joint Declaration. This was interpreted as Madrid’s retreat by Algerian propaganda, as President Abdelmadjid Debon suggested during a meeting with Wallis. A flurry of rumors about this prompted Spain’s diplomatic chief, José Manuel Alvarez, to break the silence to end the speculation. In an interview with La RazonThe head of Spanish diplomacy mentioned recalling some basic principles.

“Spain’s position is very clear and has been reiterated several times. It consists of the search for a mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the UN. This has been emphasized by the President of the United Nations. Spain’s position is also clearly expressed in the Spanish-Moroccan joint statement of April 7,” he clarified, He clarified that Madrid’s position could not be explained beyond the joint statement.

Let us recall that the head of the Spanish government indicated against the member states of the UN that his country would support a mutually acceptable political solution to the Sahara issue.

