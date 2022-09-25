Psychology. Precrestination, or the art of hastening

What is the opposite of “putting everything off until later”? Well, “do everything right away”. This is prechristening. Everything has to be achieved… even if it’s urgent.

In 2014, Dr. David Rosenbaum’s team from the University of Pennsylvania (USA) conducted an experiment with 257 students: they had to follow a route to bring water to a given location. A bucket of water near the start line and a bucket of water at the finish line are clearly visible. Unsurprisingly, the team found that most students chose the first bucket they could pick up, even if it meant carrying it all the way.

The researchers named this behavior precrastination because it is the opposite of procrastination, which consists of delaying the moment of accomplishing a task as long as possible. Until then it was thought that an “intelligent” organism chose to minimize its energy expenditure! However, the choice of the first bucket imposes additional effort.