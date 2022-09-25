Morocco ranks 71st in digital quality of life

The annual index ranks 117 countries based on the level of internet access and quality and infrastructure. Compared to 2021, Morocco has moved up 13 places to rank 3rd in Africa.

New Year Edition of Digital Quality Index “Quality of life index“(DQL), ranks Morocco 71st in the world In terms of digital well-being, 117 countries or 92% of the world’s population.

The DQL, now in its fourth edition, rates countries on five factors – cost, quality, e-infrastructure, e-security and e-government – ​​and 14 indicators such as speed, GDP per capita, cost of mobile. Cost of internet and broadband internet. The study is based on information provided by United Nations, World Bank, Freedom House, International Communications Union and other sources.

For Morocco, the survey indicates a slight improvement in the e-government index compared to 2021, but it ranks 88th in the world, which is very low compared to the global average. Morocco ranks 42nd in electronic security. Internet accessibility in Morocco ranks 78th, losing 8 places compared to 2021. Another bad score for Morocco that needs improvement is internet quality and specifically internet speed and stability. The Kingdom is far from the world average of 19 points, thus losing 34 places in the ranking on this index. Infrastructure is ranked 83rd in the world.

Israel ranks first in the world for digital quality of life. Denmark rose to second place, with Germany, France and Sweden completing the top 5 in the 2022 index. The Netherlands, Finland, Japan, United Kingdom and South Korea are next. In the top 10 places. The United States fell from fifth to twelfth. place, behind Lithuania, last year. On the African continent, Congo, Yemen, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Cameroon scored the worst and are among the bottom five countries in the annual ranking. Among the African countries, South Africa is ranked second only to the Republic of Mauritius.