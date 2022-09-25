Manifest Season 4: Netflix Shares Official Trailer!

Since the first three seasons were put online in France, the Manifest series has become a real phenomenon in our country. It was available internationally on Netflix for a long time, but the American company could not get the broadcast rights in our country. This is now history and we now eagerly await the fourth and final season.

As a reminder, the series originally aired on American television channel (NBC), which decided not to order a season 4 following very mixed audiences. Fans then mounted a real campaign to save the series, and finally Netflix decided to buy the rights, which could stage the final season, which would definitively close the story of our heroes.

First ten chapters Season 4 of Manifest will land on Netflix on November 4, 2022 The sequel will be released in early 2023. The Red Logo streaming platform has decided to split its original works into several parts. Your fourth season will suffer the same fate.