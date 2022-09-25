Hackers have leaked the data

Lockbit 3.0, a group of Russian-speaking hackers, launched a cyberattack against the Sud Francilien Hospital Center in Corbeil-Essonnes (CHSF) and began spreading data on Friday, September 23, Franceinfo learned this Sunday, confirming information from AFP. The hospital refused to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers. “11GB of sensitive content leaked”, franceinfo learned from a source familiar with the matter.



Data spread by hackers “Seems concerned (users, employees and partners), The hospital said in a statement. Some of their health data, “Examination reports and especially external files of anatomical, radiological, analytical laboratories” And “Administrative Data”, Whose social security number may appear among the data indicates the establishment.

The hackers, who attacked the hospital on August 21, gave him until September 23 to pay the $10 million ransom. As the deadline passed, the hackers released a series of data.

This Sunday, the establishment confirms The business databases of the Center Hospitalier Sud Francilien (CHSF), including personalized patient files (DPI) and files related to human resource management, were not compromised. The attack appears to be limited to virtual servers. CHSF storage space (about 10%)”.

The Sud Francilien Hospital Center (CHSF), located in Corbeil-Essonnes, launched its white program on August 22 to divert patients to other institutions.

The hospital filed a complaint and took over the National Commission for Computing and Freedom (CNIL). The investigation was opened and handed over by the Paris prosecutor’s office The gendarmes of the Center for the Fight Against Digital Crime (C3N) are in action. The National Commission for Security and Safety of Information Systems (ANSSI) was also taken over.

On Friday 26 August, Health Minister François Browne announced an additional €20 million for the protection of health institutions. “The health of the French will not be held hostage”, He promised. “This is a particularly vicious attack because it affects so weakly,” Accordingly, the Minister thanked “Exemplary Mobilization” of the staff of this hospital in the suburbs of Paris. “Attacks on hospitals are unfortunately all too common” he lamented.

The hospital says this Sunday “Deep Forgiveness” and will address “Personal information for its patients and its employees in the coming days”.