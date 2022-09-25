11 inch screen, 256 GB storage is the first information

Google’s first tablet, the Pixel tablet, was leaked months before its launch. Some of its technical characteristics have now been revealed.

We’ve known for months that Google was working on its own Android tablet, and now we know a little more about it. After the American company presented its design on stage at Google I/O 2022, 91mobiles has revealed part of the tablet’s technical data sheet months ahead of release, and it looks like it’s going to be a great tablet, but It might get the same chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

In fact, according to the site, the tablet can be powered by the Google Tensor app. This will be the first generation of the chip, not the next Google Tensor G2 found in the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. However, a Tensor chip could make the tablet more powerful than its competitors. Also, the processor will be supported by either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage like the Pixel 7 Pro.

What do we know about the Pixel tablet?

According to 91Mobiles, in addition to the Tensor app, The tablet will benefit from a 10.95-inch screen. It is currently unknown whether it will be an OLED or LCD screen, but it is If the tablet is placed in the mid-range segment, Google will opt for a simpler LCD screen.

On the photography level, an earlier leak revealed that the device will use two 8 MP IMX355 photo sensors. The same sensor found on the front of the Pixel 6. As for other technical specifications, unfortunately we will have to wait before knowing more.

91mobiles indicates that the tablet has entered its verification phaseThat is what we should see coming in the next few months. We know Google is working on a second, even more powerful tablet, the Pixel Pro. For now, all eyes are on the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch smartwatch that will launch on October 6.

Source: 91 mobiles