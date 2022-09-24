Weather Network – BREAKING NEWS – Hurricane Fiona rages offshore

In short:

Storm Fiona has entered Canada;

Heavy rain and strong winds were observed;

The storm is rapidly intensifying.

Fiona in the Maritimes

That’s it, Fiona has arrived at the Sea and the Magdalen Islands. Torrential rains and strong cyclones are common in the coastal areas. Weather stations record sources. Some areas may receive up to 200 mm of rain. Waves of 17 meters were reported at a buoy east of Sable Island in Nova Scotia at 4 a.m. today.

In Charlottetown, the damage is extensive. Fury, falling trees, flooding… Local police even reacted on social media:

The conditions were unlike anything we had ever seen. We log reports of downed trees and wires, but only respond to emergency calls.

Strong wind

Wind gusts were 179 km/h in Nova Scotia and 132 km/h in the Magdalen Islands from Friday to Saturday. Fiona could break the Canadian record of 940.2 hectopascals, the lowest pressure level. The lower the surface pressure, the more powerful the storm. Fiona made landfall around 4 a.m. local time on Nova Scotia’s Conso Peninsula, with a pressure of about 931 mb and sustained winds of 150 km/h.

A rotting willow over 60 feet tall and over 60 years old uprooted by Fiona. Photo credit: Jennifer Giles, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, Saturday September 24, 2022.

At present thousands of houses are without electricity. 400,000 for Nova Scotia, 80,000 for Prince Edward Island, 45,000 for New Brunswick and 900 for the Magdalen Islands.

See also: Fiona: An unusual event could worsen the storm