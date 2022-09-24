Economic Heritage Days: 110 people visited the Alstom site in Le Creusot

Visitors were able to discover the manufacturing process and state-of-the-art machinery, such as a new machining center and a welding robot that performs welding and handling operations.

Established since 1836, the Alstom site in Le Creusot takes an active part in local life. It is one of the largest placement agencies in the region. It is Alstom Transport’s global center of excellence for bogies and dumpers and has international expertise in design, verification, manufacturing and project management.

This site houses all the engineering, research and development resources that enable the development of bogies for all of Alstom’s rail equipment (trams, metros, suburban and regional trains, locomotives, high-speed trains and ultra-high-speed trains). It now employs 730 people and has an annual production capacity of over 2,000 bogies. The 110 visitors expected to participate in the Saône-et-Loire Economic Heritage Days were able to find out this Saturday morning. An important first step was to discover the activities and innovations of the Creusot site, learn about job opportunities and discuss with all the employees who contribute daily to Alstom’s success at Le Creusot.

From mechanical welding shop to ship

Welcomed by the management team and especially by the director of the site, Benedict Kanivet, five groups of visitors began their visit to the mechanical welding workshop where, after cutting the sheets, they were able to trace the structure of the frames by welding. . Younger people are fascinated by welding robots, especially the highly efficient Fanuc in railways today, which help increase the efficiency of the production process and improve working conditions by reducing hardships. This innovative investment of more than one million euros makes it possible to robotize welding operations for steel or stainless steel parts and to handle operations for bulky parts of 1 ton and 5 meters in length. “We are building a robotics center here, and Le Creusot is a driving force in terms of robotization…” began David Nicollier proudly during the presentation of the robot.

In the machine shop, it’s hard to walk past the new “Soraloos” machine center. Launched this year, this latest generation machine demonstrates Alstom’s willingness to continue investing in Le Creusot, Benedict Kanivet pointed out: “We have also ordered a new Poli, which will be delivered in 2023…”. The reinvestment is not negligible: 1 million euros.

Alstom Creusot Recruitment and Training!

The Creusot site is looking for 45 people. They are welders, boiler makers, fitters but also project managers, a design engineer and a buyer. “We have a welding school and we train on-site to look forward to the next pension…” explained Benedict Kanivet. With this recruitment, it is a question of continuing the momentum of the site and preparing for the increase in activity, especially the large-scale MP14 coaches (Paris Metro) and bogies for the RER that will be delivered before the next Paris Olympics.

Significant power reduction

It should be noted that the site administration has already done a lot of work on the popular energy reductions, if big challenges are launched in terms of production for Crousod’s bogie builder. In fact, 80% of lighting in workshops has been switched to LED by 2021. This leads to savings of over 15% in electricity bills. “Today we are working in gas storage, boiler rooms … reflection is carried out here at the group level …” noted the director of the site.

JCP

Information

The next “open house” day for the Alstom Creusot site will take place in June 2023.



