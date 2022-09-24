After Chapter 5: Will Tessa and Hardin return soon? Is there a release date?

The fourth episode was last announced by the streaming platform, but eventually there was a change of plan! Audiences for films are very good The American company decided to order after 5 ! Good news for subscribers who are eagerly waiting to hear The release date of the fifth episode.

The literary story that inspired the screenplay of the movies consists of five books, but the plot is fully utilized during the first four parts, i.e. The scene of Chapter 5 is absolutely to be discovered ! So the preparation will be long, but we have great news to announce!

After Chapter 5: Filming is already over!

The fifth film was shot in secret So production is almost over. There are many rumors that the screenwriters used other novels written by Anna Todd. in between In this the plot is almost identical to the story of After but the story is told by other characters, which allows a fresh perspective.

Amazon Prime Video has already released the title After 5This new movie is officially called “ After all meaning ” After all that “. The director of the last two films has indeed said in an interview that the next film might be interesting for the children of the Kandhak couple! So this would mean a multi-year increase. That’s possible too. The story of After 5 revolves around the daily life of the couple After the events of the fourth chapter but it would be boring and unnecessary.

This time, the fifth chapter will probably be the last and definitively close the adventures of our two heroes, but usually a prologue is on the agenda and will focus on Hardin’s childhood. So Tessa won’t be there, but she might as well have her own movie…

What is the release date after 5 on Amazon Prime Video?

The Blue Logo streaming site revealed it to its subscribers The shooting of episode 5 has been completed. Post-production (episodes editing, dubbing, etc.) has to happen now, which means the next movie won’t be available for months!

5 release date on Prime Video is set for September or October 2023. The previous two parts were put online after a summer break of about a year. So the US company is more likely to maintain the same distribution ratio!

Will there be a trailer soon after chapter 5?

The official trailer of the fourth film was released in April 2022 and the official trailer of the third film was released in early July 2021. The release of the first films after 5 was very unexpected. Only time will tell when we can get a glimpse of our heroes, but best case scenario, After 5 the trailer will be released in early spring.

Now we’re sure to watch again Tessa and Hardin soon after 5, all you have to do is be patient. The actors will reveal the scene of the fifth film within a few months. We have tried to collect as much information as possible about Then Chapter 5 But the makers want to keep the plot of the movie secret until the release of the pictures, which is quite normal. In the meantime, you can watch more of Season 5 of Dynasty just landed on Netflix.