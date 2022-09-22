Home World More than 7 million Ukrainians are refugees in Europe

Sep 22, 2022 0 Comments
ONU: Plus de 7 millions d'Ukrainiens sont des réfugiés en Europe

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), about 7.1 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, are refugees in Europe.

In a joint statement, UN agencies explained that of this number, nearly 234,000 refugees were able to benefit from protection and support services provided by 36 Blue Dot centers established by UNHCR and UNICEF in seven countries.

Quoted in the press release, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan, notes that these Blue Dot centers have been created in Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Other partners in supporting refugees.

It is noteworthy that the Blue Dot Centers set up by UNHCR and UNICEF are located at various crossing points, particularly at “Stations”, “Border Points”, “Registration Centers for Cash Assistance”, “Refugee Accommodation Centers and Community Centers”. “, “identification” and “supporting unaccompanied and separated children traveling alone” were made possible.

Considering the growing number of Ukrainian refugees, UNHCR and UNICEF have also launched a digital platform called Digital Blue Dot (www.bluedothub.org). , “adapted to mobiles and tablets, permanently available and available in key languages, notably Ukrainian and Russian”, aims to complement physical Blue Dot hubs for access to up-to-date, accurate and localized information on mobile phones. Rights, key services, community providers and how to access them.

Please note that “Blue Dot Hubs” are the only safe places to provide information, counselling, mental health and psychological support, legal aid and protection services to refugees.

