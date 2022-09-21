Home Technology The Iliad would soon begin a “payment revolution.”

The Iliad would soon begin a “payment revolution.”

Sep 21, 2022 0 Comments
The Iliad would soon begin a "payment revolution."
The Iliad soon

Iliad is gearing up to launch a new payment service called Stancer.

We announced last January Iliad introduced the Stancer brand, Without explaining exactly what it’s about. Stanzer has a website This shows the popular rocket that Free currently uses to announce the launch of a new service. The base 64 coded message on the rocket until recently read “we’re refunding”. A nod to the 2017 presidential campaign. The message has recently changed and now on site 64 it says “We are recruiting https://s.free.fr/58jHsghS or [email protected] :)”. This is The link takes you to the Iliad job board and offers many positions in Stancer.

After all, things have changed tonight since Stanzer’s Twitter account announced “The payment revolution is coming..”

At this time, there is little information about what kind of offerings will be offered, other than the fact that it will be a paid service. Digging a little deeper, you’ll find a vague description of this new Iliad company: “Stancer is a French payment company, a subsidiary of the Iliad Group. We offer a suite of solutions that help organizations of all sizes to easily implement innovative, secure and accessible payment solutions.

If Stanzer’s Twitter account is to be believed, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about this new service.

This article is taken from the Univers FreeBox website

See also  Hue PC Messenger has introduced a chat called "Anti-Phishing", which allows users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds!

You May Also Like

Spell checkers from Google and Microsoft save your passwords and personal data

Spell checkers from Google and Microsoft save your passwords and personal data

Finally the logos are very simple to navigate

Finally the logos are very simple to navigate

Android applications finally arrive in France

Android applications finally arrive in France

What's New in This Major Update

What’s New in This Major Update

Radeon RX 7000 series (source : AMD)

GeForce RTX 4090 Vs Radeon RX 7000 Series, AMD Considers 4 GHz

The first Xiaomi Aqara thermostatic head is coming to France

The first Xiaomi Aqara thermostatic head is coming to France

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.