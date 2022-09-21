The Iliad would soon begin a “payment revolution.”

Iliad is gearing up to launch a new payment service called Stancer.

We announced last January Iliad introduced the Stancer brand, Without explaining exactly what it’s about. Stanzer has a website This shows the popular rocket that Free currently uses to announce the launch of a new service. The base 64 coded message on the rocket until recently read “we’re refunding”. A nod to the 2017 presidential campaign. The message has recently changed and now on site 64 it says “We are recruiting https://s.free.fr/58jHsghS or [email protected] :)”. This is The link takes you to the Iliad job board and offers many positions in Stancer.

After all, things have changed tonight since Stanzer’s Twitter account announced “The payment revolution is coming..”

The payment revolution is coming… pic.twitter.com/galNw8M6We — Wearestancer (@wearestancer) September 21, 2022

At this time, there is little information about what kind of offerings will be offered, other than the fact that it will be a paid service. Digging a little deeper, you’ll find a vague description of this new Iliad company: “Stancer is a French payment company, a subsidiary of the Iliad Group. We offer a suite of solutions that help organizations of all sizes to easily implement innovative, secure and accessible payment solutions.

If Stanzer’s Twitter account is to be believed, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about this new service.

