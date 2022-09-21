Morocco reiterates its firm and consistent support for the political transition process in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Mali.

On Monday in Addis Ababa, before the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), Morocco reiterated its firm and sustainable support for political transition in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Mali. The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and ECA-UN, Mohamed Arochi, spoke at a meeting of the AU PSC dedicated to the evolution of the political transition process in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Mali, he asserted. The AU PSC has a key role to play in identifying the most effective ways and means of working with and supporting these friendly and brotherly countries to restore political stability and social peace. The Moroccan ambassador reiterated during the meeting, held via video conference, that Morocco calls on the entire international community to pay particular attention to the security and humanitarian challenges faced by all countries in the Sahel region. Advocating for increased regional cooperation to address these challenges, Mr. Arochi called for an inclusive, collaborative and multi-dimensional approach to addressing security, stability and development issues involving all countries directly or indirectly affected by the evils of the crisis. of governments. Regarding the integrated strategy for the Sahel, the Moroccan diplomat recalled the commitment of Morocco, linked to this region by secular and multilateral relations, to contribute with the international community to the integration of inclusive governance and integrated integration. and sustainable development for the benefit of the people of the region. In this regard, the Moroccan delegation stressed that the means of implementing these strategies should include all African countries, emphasizing the importance of relevant sub-regional organizations such as the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and the Community of Sahel-Sahara States (ECOWAS). CEN-SAD) and G5-Sahel develop strategies to achieve sustainable sustainability in the Sahel region.