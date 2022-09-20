Home Technology What’s New in This Major Update

What’s New in This Major Update

Sep 20, 2022 0 Comments
What's New in This Major Update

After testing in the Windows Insider program, Microsoft releases a major Windows 11 update titled Windows 11 2022.

We know that Microsoft is preparing an important update As of Windows 11 22H2. Finally, the company chose a more relaxed and easy-to-remember name: Windows 11 2022. This new version can now be downloaded for free and brings new features. Windows 11.

What’s New in Windows 11 2022

To deliver the new version of Windows, Microsoft is emphasizing improved performance and above all better security provided by Smart App Control, which can better check the reliability of applications one installs on one’s computer.

Smart app control notification-size changed

But the new features that most users remember are related to interface changes. Windows 11-like Start Menu settings are highly customizable with folders and new layouts.

Start Windows 11 Personalization (1) -Resized

This update replaces many minor interface elements of Windows 11, which will continue Microsoft’s modernization effort with the launch of the system in 2021. This is a new module settings for touchscreens.

Snap layout-resized

Windows 11’s excellent window management gets better with new layout options. A menu will now appear at the top of the screen allowing you to define what space the selected window should occupy. Ergonomic elements that are very practical on a daily basis.

Controller bar resized

Microsoft has also worked on the sustainability of its ecosystem. The Game Bar is easy to use when using its interface with a controller. Players are also entitled to changes on the DirectX page. Windows 11 2022 specifically allows games in Windows mode to benefit from Auto HDR, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) And very low system latency.

See also  Flipkart Grand Home Appliance Sale: Buy Cheap, 70% Discount on 32, 43, 50 and 55 Inch Smart TVs, Offer until August 25th - Flipkart Grand Home Appliance Sales From Today 32 Inch 43 Inch 50 Inch 55 Inch TV Visible

Windows 11 2022 Update AI Studio Effects-Scaled

Microsoft is finally making it easier to use its operating system’s AI and accessibility options. You can specify the possibility to automatically blur the background of your camera or make your view more natural.

Another update in October

As some rumors have suggested, Microsoft will also release lighter updates in the coming months to finish development of Windows 11 2022. An update is already planned for October.

Windows 11 2022 Update File Explorer Tabs (1) -Resized

Specifically, it changes the File Explorer interface to better integrate with Favorites and OneDrive, but also adds tab management to Explorer. The Photos app will also get a major update in October and some improvements to the taskbar or clipboard.

Update to download and install now

Windows 11 2022 now becomes the latest version of the computer. It will now install as an update from Windows 10 on a compatible PC. For computers already on Windows 11, the update must be downloaded from Windows Update.

We asked about Microsoft Unsupported machines with Windows 11 installed To find out if they will benefit from Windows 11 2022. The company is yet to respond to our queries.

We invite you to follow us Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

You May Also Like

Spell checkers from Google and Microsoft save your passwords and personal data

Spell checkers from Google and Microsoft save your passwords and personal data

The Iliad would soon begin a "payment revolution."

The Iliad would soon begin a “payment revolution.”

Finally the logos are very simple to navigate

Finally the logos are very simple to navigate

Android applications finally arrive in France

Android applications finally arrive in France

Radeon RX 7000 series (source : AMD)

GeForce RTX 4090 Vs Radeon RX 7000 Series, AMD Considers 4 GHz

The first Xiaomi Aqara thermostatic head is coming to France

The first Xiaomi Aqara thermostatic head is coming to France

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.