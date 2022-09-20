Home Technology GeForce RTX 4090 Vs Radeon RX 7000 Series, AMD Considers 4 GHz

GeForce RTX 4090 Vs Radeon RX 7000 Series, AMD Considers 4 GHz

Radeon RX 7000 series (source : AMD)

Radeon RX 7000 Series (Source: AMD)




AMD will launch its Radeon RX 7000 series to counter Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 40 series. This new generation gaming graphics card is based on the RDNA 3 processor architecture.

Off Latest Rumors Triggers a mechanism capable of reaching 4 GHz frequency. This index bar is plausible given that the current offering (Radion RX 6000 series) reaches 3 GHz.

Frequency isn’t the only lever AMD is using to compete with the performance promised by Nvidia’s new cards. Expect a significant increase

  • Number of shaders
  • Bandwidth (+70% with 384-bit bus and 20 Gbps or more GDDR6X),
  • And a faster, larger infinity cache.

All of this should allow for a greater than 50% gain in perf/watt ratio compared to the current generation.


AMD Radeon RX 7000 series

