Weather report. A very fresh awakening in Cote-d’Or and Dijon this Saturday morning

If you leave your house early this Saturday morning, don’t forget to cover up. At 7am, the mercury did not show 7.6°C in Dijon or Til-Chatel.

Up to 6 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms

Municipalities do well when temperatures are below 6°C in most of the department. Such as Chatillon-sur-Seine (5.9°C), Beaune (5.7°C), or Montbard (5.3°C). At the same time, the palm of the morning freshness went to Bessy-en-Chaume with 4.5 degrees Celsius. It is 6 degrees Celsius below normal for the season.

A refreshment that we are not really used to after a very hot summer. In Dijon, you have to go back to June 1 for such a low minimum (7.1°C that day).

However, these temperatures are not exceptional. Record of September in Dijon? 0.5°C on September 30, 1995. And if you find it meaningless to compare the weather at the end of September with September 17, let us tell you that the mercury dropped to 2 8°C on September 17. , 1930 in Dukes City…