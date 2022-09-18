Home Science Weather report. A very fresh awakening in Cote-d’Or and Dijon this Saturday morning

Sep 18, 2022 0 Comments
If you leave your house early this Saturday morning, don’t forget to cover up. At 7am, the mercury did not show 7.6°C in Dijon or Til-Chatel.

Up to 6 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms

Municipalities do well when temperatures are below 6°C in most of the department. Such as Chatillon-sur-Seine (5.9°C), Beaune (5.7°C), or Montbard (5.3°C). At the same time, the palm of the morning freshness went to Bessy-en-Chaume with 4.5 degrees Celsius. It is 6 degrees Celsius below normal for the season.

A refreshment that we are not really used to after a very hot summer. In Dijon, you have to go back to June 1 for such a low minimum (7.1°C that day).

However, these temperatures are not exceptional. Record of September in Dijon? 0.5°C on September 30, 1995. And if you find it meaningless to compare the weather at the end of September with September 17, let us tell you that the mercury dropped to 2 8°C on September 17. , 1930 in Dukes City…

A few degrees cooler Sunday morning

For the rest, it’s a sunny day that awaits you while maintaining that autumnal freshness. The maximum this Saturday should not exceed 15 to 16 degrees Celsius. As of Sunday morning, the minimum should be colder than 6°C and may drop below 4°C locally.

A morning freshness that lasts into the beginning of the next week, but should not increase.

