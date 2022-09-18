UN Akhannouch in New York on Tuesday for GA’s public debate

Head of Government Aziz Akannouch will attend on Tuesday September, headed by Moroccan Diplomatic Chief Nasser Bourita and a delegation that includes directors of various departments and the Prime Minister and MFA. 20 in New York to represent the Kingdom at the UN General Assembly.

In fact, the group led by Aziz Akannooch will participate in the annual general debate of the United Nations General Assembly today. The debate is a highlight of the work of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which began on Tuesday, September 13, and will continue until September 26.A breakthrough: transformative solutions to interconnected challengesIt is an opportunity for United Nations heads of state and government to meet at the organization’s headquarters to discuss global issues. Taking advantage of the fact that many heads of state and government will be in New York this week, the UN is expecting numerous declarations of national commitment from these leaders.

As the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opens on 14 September, Hungary’s Csiba Korosi replaces Abdullah Shahid (Maldives) as the new President of the UN General Assembly at the closing ceremony of the 76th session, Monday, September 12, 2022 General Assembly, growing geopolitical divisions, lingering uncertainty It pointed out that the work comes at a time when the world is going through ongoing crises affecting nature and food, energy and health care and opportunities. Sustainable development. For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed out, “NAs we work to advance peace, human rights and sustainable development, we face global danger“, citing challenges particularly related to conflicts, climate change, and a “A global financial system that has failed developing countriesto poverty and inequality

The general debate of this session (the 77th session of the UN General Assembly) will include topics such as the climate emergency and the food and energy crises exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, in addition to “obstacles” to achieving sustainable development. Goals (SDGs) 2030. This year’s SDG Moment will be held on Monday, September 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. New York time, ahead of World Education Leaders’ Day. To refocus on the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda. A plan for a just future for people and planet. Also, a high-level summit on education within the framework of the new session of the General Assembly is planned at the initiative of the SG of the UN.

That kingdom is aligned with the world system. In early September, the Board of Directors of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) approved in New York a new cooperation program with Morocco for the period 2023-2027. A UNFPA press release issued on 6 September stated, “This new five-year cooperation cycle aligns with Morocco’s new development model for the period 2021-2035, as well as the transformative global goals of UNFPA’s 2022-2025 strategic plan.“.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), focus on SDG 3 for good health and well-being and gender equality and the empowerment of women and SDG 5. Women, as well as the new United Nations Sustainable Development Framework with Morocco 2023-2027. But beyond the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on October 27, 2022, the UN Security Council is preparing to vote on a new resolution on the Sahara dispute. In view of the diplomatic evolution, all that has been gained in the cause of the Kingdom, there is hope in the air. We would like to say it once again.