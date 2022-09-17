Samsung T7 Shield 1 TB review: an external SSD that is not afraid of shock or water

Technical specifications are similar to the rest of the T7 series. There is a USB-C connection to the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard at 10 Gb / s; It is enough to allow up to 1050 MB / s in continuous reading and up to 1000 MB / s in writing. The warranty is 3 years, with no specific specification on write tolerance.

The Samsung T7 Shield comes with two 45cm USB-C cables, one with USB-C connector and the other with USB-A. In use, we discovered an unusual design flaw with this type of case: USB-C cables cannot be fully inserted, and once the case is handled it can lead to an incomplete hold and USB disconnection. Questionably, a USB-C connector sits far behind the plastic facade. A particularly disappointing point from Samsung.