Home Technology Samsung T7 Shield 1 TB review: an external SSD that is not afraid of shock or water

Samsung T7 Shield 1 TB review: an external SSD that is not afraid of shock or water

Sep 17, 2022 0 Comments
Samsung T7 Shield 1 TB review: an external SSD that is not afraid of shock or water

Technical specifications are similar to the rest of the T7 series. There is a USB-C connection to the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard at 10 Gb / s; It is enough to allow up to 1050 MB / s in continuous reading and up to 1000 MB / s in writing. The warranty is 3 years, with no specific specification on write tolerance.

The Samsung T7 Shield comes with two 45cm USB-C cables, one with USB-C connector and the other with USB-A. In use, we discovered an unusual design flaw with this type of case: USB-C cables cannot be fully inserted, and once the case is handled it can lead to an incomplete hold and USB disconnection. Questionably, a USB-C connector sits far behind the plastic facade. A particularly disappointing point from Samsung.

See also  Free Mobile is starting to thank its subscribers for its new development of 4G

You May Also Like

Aspen Bitcoin: Amazon Appointed by ECB to Create Digital Euro

Aspen Bitcoin: Amazon Appointed by ECB to Create Digital Euro

Samsung 34 Odyssey G8: Samsung's first QD-Oled monitor

Samsung 34 Odyssey G8: Samsung’s first QD-Oled monitor

Ford's new Mustang runs Android with Unreal Engine

Ford’s new Mustang runs Android with Unreal Engine

Perseverance rover detects possible signatures of life on Mars

Perseverance rover detects possible signatures of life on Mars

Free is launching a new competition reserved for its mobile subscribers

Free is launching a new competition reserved for its mobile subscribers

L'iPhone 14 Pro Max, d'Apple.

This innovation is exclusive to “Pro” models

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.