Meet Zeus, the world’s most powerful laser!

Scientists from the University of Michigan are about to launch the most powerful laser in the country. With a maximum of 3 petawatts, it can simulate a laser a million times more powerful.

Scientists are preparing to launch a new one LaserLaser who will be Very powerful In America. University of Michigan Just finished ConstructionConstruction from A zettawatt-equivalent ultrashort pulse laser system (Zeus), who is heir Hercules Laser 0.5 petawatt of power.

Contrary to its name, Zeus has a maximum power of 3 petawatts (or three million gigawatts). However, it can be used to simulate one zettawatt (one million petawatts) of power through a beam.ElectronsElectrons in height EnergyEnergy directed in the opposite direction. Researchers are particularly interested in basic research BodyBody Plasmas and particle accelerators.

First study of new technology for X-rays

Zeus emits ultrashort pulses in 15 order femtosecondsfemtoseconds, or 15 million per nanosecond. The first probe uses only one percent of the total power Laser, or 30 terawatts. Scientists plan to send laser pulses InfraredInfrared InRadiationRadiation Atgas phasegas phase It has to be converted into plasma. From there they can make pulses X-raysX-rays Very short, which makes implementation possible X-raysX-rays with sizes X-ray Much inferior to current techniques.

Gradually increasing the power of the laser, other programs should follow. In particular, scientists plan to eventually increase it to 500 terawattsfallfallThen to full power in autumn 2023.