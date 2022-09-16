Samsung 34 Odyssey G8: Samsung’s first QD-Oled monitor

Launched at CES 2022 as the 34” Samsung Odyssey G8QNB, Samsung’s QD-Oled monitor will finally be available later this year (early 2023) as the Samsung Odyssey S34G85SB. The screen will be the first model from the South Korean manufacturer to feature a QD-Oled panel. Like the Alienware model, this 34-inch curved panel (1800R) displays a UWQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and supports a native refresh rate of 175 Hz with FreeSync compatibility, and by extension G-Sync, but without certification.

Samsung’s QD-Oled technology uses blue organic diodes (Oled) to excite quantum dots, resulting in more saturated colors. Pixel-by-pixel brightness management and, above all, a very impressive response time for video games of only 0.1 ms, which keeps all the characteristics of Oled with infinite contrast.

Samsung claims 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and HDR10 support, not to mention maximum peak brightness. The Alienware monitor using the same panel is HDR Display 400 DeepBlack certified, which indicates a maximum brightness of 400 cd/m², but thankfully the monitor achieves a maximum brightness of 1000 cd/m². So we can assume that this will be the case with the Samsung model as well.