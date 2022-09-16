Home Technology Samsung 34 Odyssey G8: Samsung’s first QD-Oled monitor

Samsung 34 Odyssey G8: Samsung's first QD-Oled monitor

Samsung 34 Odyssey G8: Samsung's first QD-Oled monitor

Launched at CES 2022 as the 34” Samsung Odyssey G8QNB, Samsung’s QD-Oled monitor will finally be available later this year (early 2023) as the Samsung Odyssey S34G85SB. The screen will be the first model from the South Korean manufacturer to feature a QD-Oled panel. Like the Alienware model, this 34-inch curved panel (1800R) displays a UWQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and supports a native refresh rate of 175 Hz with FreeSync compatibility, and by extension G-Sync, but without certification.

Samsung’s QD-Oled technology uses blue organic diodes (Oled) to excite quantum dots, resulting in more saturated colors. Pixel-by-pixel brightness management and, above all, a very impressive response time for video games of only 0.1 ms, which keeps all the characteristics of Oled with infinite contrast.

Samsung claims 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and HDR10 support, not to mention maximum peak brightness. The Alienware monitor using the same panel is HDR Display 400 DeepBlack certified, which indicates a maximum brightness of 400 cd/m², but thankfully the monitor achieves a maximum brightness of 1000 cd/m². So we can assume that this will be the case with the Samsung model as well.

In terms of ergonomics, you should settle for height and tilt adjustments. Connectivity includes an HDMI 2.1 input, a mini DisplayPort and a USB-C port, the power of which is not specified. The monitor also has two 5 W speakers. It stands out from the competition by integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and the Samsung Gaming Hub with direct access to the Utomik video game steaming service from the monitor.

To do this, it embeds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to the internet and gamepad. Samsung’s Dyson system allows the monitor to be used as a television with access to various video streaming applications (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch, etc.). Everything can be controlled using the provided remote control. This system is already on board The giant Samsung ARK monitor.

