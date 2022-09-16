Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding | Conso news

A Memorandum of Understanding on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline was signed in Rabat on Thursday between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The agreement was launched by Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, Chief Executive Officer of the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) representing Nigeria and Amina Bengatra, Director General of the National Office. Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), representing Morocco.

The MoU confirms the commitment of ECOWAS and all countries contributing to the feasibility of this important project, which will provide a new export route to the West and Europe, providing gas to all countries in East Africa. .

Born out of the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the strategic Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project will run from Nigeria along the West African coast via Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire. Ivory, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco.

It will be connected to the Maghreb Europe gas pipeline and the European gas network and will also supply the landlocked countries of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

This strategic plan will contribute to improving people’s quality of life, integrating the economies of the sub-region and mitigating desertification thanks to stable and reliable gas supply.

The pipeline will also have significant economic benefits for the region, harnessing clean energy that complements the continent’s new commitment to environmental protection.

It will also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension.

Source: MAP

