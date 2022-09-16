Home World Cameroon’s Population Union: The Artisan Party of Independence has lost its luster

Cameroon’s Population Union: The Artisan Party of Independence has lost its luster

Sep 16, 2022 0 Comments
Cameroon's Population Union: The Artisan Party of Independence has lost its luster

#In other countries : The Population Union of Cameroon is the oldest political party in Cameroon. The lynchpin of the country’s independence in 1960, the party has unfortunately become a shadow of itself despite the return to democracy in the 1990s.

The Cameroon Population Union (UPC) is a political party founded on April 10, 1948 in Douala. Its purpose at the time was to gain the independence of the country and allow the Cameroonian people to dispose of themselves. But upon independence on January 1, 1960, the UPC, ousted from power, believed that the independence granted by France was a sham. It then sparks a rebellion to overthrow the new regime, described as neo-colonialism.

After its leaders Felix-Roland Maumee was assassinated in 1970, poisoned in Geneva in 1960, Osendé Afana in southern Cameroon in 1966, and Ernest Ouandié were shot in 1971 after being arrested a year earlier.

>>> Read More: Cameroon: After 40 years in power, Paul Biya is undecided about his political future

Since then, UPC has remained a shadow of its former self. Every election deadline, of course, but not as panicked as before. Also, the party, which was once represented in each of the country’s 10 regions, is now limited to the Littoral region with some sporadic representation in the South, Central and West regions. Dark crab mascot party.

>>> Read More: Cameroonians are preparing to succeed Paul Biya as the country’s leader after 40 years

In this slumber bordering on agony, the citizens see the reasons for the rifts between the leaders and especially for the interruptions of Paul Biya’s regime. “We cannot understand a political party holding its conference and submitting the main resolutions of this conference to the administration, but a few days later, another leader is legitimized by the same administration”, testified an activist who was angered by the interruption. of the Ministry of Regional Administration in the internal affairs of the UPC.

See also  The Israeli air force dropped bombs on the Gaza Strip

The latest news is that the UPC will participate in the next presidential election in Cameroon in 2025.

You May Also Like

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding | Conso news

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: Signing of Memorandum of Understanding | Conso news

PNY Nantes » Premium Burger Restaurant

PNY Nantes » Premium Burger Restaurant

In the United States, oaks are drought tolerant

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project is at the center of discussions between the NNPC and ECOWAS

Gironde fire: Fire "not under control", 1,000 evacuated

Gironde fire: Fire “not under control”, 1,000 evacuated

Covid-19: Cameroon launches comprehensive survey on prevention

Covid-19: Cameroon launches comprehensive survey on prevention

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: ONHYM, ECOWAS and NNPC signed the agreement this Thursday in Rabat.

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: ONHYM, ECOWAS and NNPC signed the agreement this Thursday in Rabat.

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.