This innovation is exclusive to “Pro” models

A new report from Nikkei Asia highlights the iPhone 15’s future range differentiation strategy. According to the newspaper, future “Pro” models will stand out from the iPhone 14 Pro with the new chip.

Apple has decided to spend a second time highlighting the “Pro” models of its iPhones. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro benefits from the A16 chip, while the 14 and 14 Plus models ship the A15 version of the iPhone 13 Pro. The Cupertino giant could go in the same direction with its future smartphones.

Only the iPhone 15 Pro will benefit from the A17 chip

Why spend more on a better model if the latter doesn’t offer enough benefits? This is the response Apple has received this year by encouraging users to use the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro against the iPhone 13 Pro. Note, for example, The Dynamic Island, but with a new main camera module and the A16 Bionic chip. Many arguments in favor of more expensive versions.

Our first tests of the iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple has crafted a new champion, especially in terms of the performance of its new SoC. According to Nikkei Asia, the iPhone 15 Pro will get the same treatment next year:

“According to three people familiar with the matter […] The A17 will be used in the premium range of iPhones to be released in 2023.

After all, we learn that the etching technology used by TSMC for the A17 chip will be 3 nm. 4 nm versus the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip.

“The A17 mobile processor under development will be mass-produced using TSMC’s 3nm chip fabrication technology, which is expected to be available in the second half of next year. »

According to the report, some Mac “M” series processors may also benefit from this fine workmanship.

Power to focus on benefits?

The power of smartphones and PCs is now sufficient to meet the majority of applications. From social media to web browsing, gaming and 4K video editing, nothing stands still with the latest chips. An observation that leads founders and brands to design SoCs that are geared toward specific use cases.

For example, one thinks of the computing capabilities of SoCs around artificial intelligence and computer photography, which support the hardware part. Apple has taken a twist with its A16 chip, however Google equips its Pixel range of smartphones with its Tensor chips.

Therefore, the chips of the future that will equip our mobile phones, will not stand out from the generation because of their raw power, but because of the functions that allow them to be placed. A Hardware Increasingly in service Software.

Source:



Nikki Asia

