Home Science The face of Ramses II has been reconstructed by researchers for the first time

The face of Ramses II has been reconstructed by researchers for the first time

Sep 15, 2022 0 Comments
The face of Ramses II has been reconstructed by researchers for the first time

Scientists base themselves specifically on the study of the skull of a mummy of a pharaoh who died 3300 years ago.

Statues, carvings, paintings… Ramses II has been immortalized many times over in history. But this time it is designed with more realism. A team of scientists reconstructed the famous pharaoh’s face at age 45 and at the end of his life, at 91. France reveals information.

The work, led by British forensic anthropologist Caroline Wilkinson of Liverpool John Moores University and Egyptian Sahar Salim, a paleontologist at Cairo University, will be presented at the event. Roots and wingsAired on France 3 on September 28.

Skull scan and descriptions

Scientists are the first to use a scanner of the skull of Ramses II, who was mummified when he died nearly 3,300 years ago, to reconstruct the face of the man who ruled Egypt from -1279 to -1213.

“In Ramesses II, there is a very broad nasal bone. It is very high and very pronounced between the eyes,” says Caroline Wilkinson in the documentary, as Franceinfo reports.

“The stronger a muscle is anchored, the more likely its attachments will leave visible marks on the surface of the skull,” says the anthropologist. After the skull and features, reconstruction looks at the skin of the face, such as color, wrinkles or imperfections.

“What we get from the skull is not information, the anthropologist notes. So we are in interpretation. But it is based on models of representation in this age”, explains Caroline Wilkinson.

See also  My closest language | Arab Jerusalem

You May Also Like

Diets of prehistoric humans partially reconstructed

Diets of prehistoric humans partially reconstructed

Falling temperatures: Descent of polar air over the weekend!

Falling temperatures: Descent of polar air over the weekend!

Energy crisis: Will an energy forecast on TV soon help the French adjust their consumption?

Energy crisis: Will an energy forecast on TV soon help the French adjust their consumption?

Swiss pass buried for at least 2,000 years as glaciers melt (photos)

Swiss pass buried for at least 2,000 years as glaciers melt (photos)

Sea world within reach by James-Webb

Sea world within reach by James-Webb

satellite géant téléphonie mobile bluewalker

Very bright satellites can quickly overshadow stars

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.