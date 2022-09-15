Electric competition and innovation – Sebastien Bumi: “Formula E brings a lot to research”

– Sebastien Buemi: “Formula E gives a lot to research” The driver from Vaud explains how the Formula E competition contributes to the improvement of Mr and Mrs everyone’s car.

Sébastien Buemi will begin his ninth season in Formula E. However, he will leave

Nissan for an as yet unnamed team. Odile Mylan

F1 test driver for Red Bull, endurance racing, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the 4th time this year, Formula E (FE) since 2014, electric single-seaters: at almost 34 years old, Sébastien Buemi has not lost his love for motorsport, He moved from one competition to another. Although he has now announced that he will be leaving Nissan to join another team for the 2022-2023 Formula E season, which is still being kept under wraps – the 2021-2022 title also involves Geneva runner-up Edoardo Mortara. Vaud explains how this competition (once champion, twice runner-up) advances the technology of electric models.