Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: ONHYM, ECOWAS and NNPC signed the agreement this Thursday in Rabat.

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project was on Tuesday (September 13) at the center of discussions in Abuja between the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari and the Chairman of the Economic Community Commission. West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Aliyu Toure.

The visit was in preparation for the signing of a memorandum Agreement between NNPC Limited, Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and ECOWAS, Scheduled for September 15 in Rabat.

During the visit, NNPC Limited and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment to the project which, upon completion, will provide gas For West African countries Via Morocco, then Europe.

NNPC Ltd and ONHYM will sign two MoUs with Mauritanian Hydrocarbons Company (SMH) and Senegal’s Petrosun, both of which are expected to participate in the project.

Early last June, Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC Ltd) to enter into an agreement with ECOWAS. Construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline.

This large-scale project is to transport Nigerian gas to several West African countries, Morocco and through Morocco to Spain and Europe.

(with MAP)