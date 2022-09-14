Home Science Energy crisis: Will an energy forecast on TV soon help the French adjust their consumption?

Sep 14, 2022 0 Comments
The government and some TV channels are thinking of combining classic weather and power weather.

Will weather forecasters predict peak electricity consumption soon? In any case, it was a project presented to Matignon and the cabinet of Agnes Pannier Runacher, but also to some of the star presenters who said they were very interested.

The website of RTE, the operator of the electricity transmission network, already offers a tool free of charge that makes it possible to regulate electricity consumption. Ecowatt provides real-time information on the consumption levels of the French, by region. Thanks to its warning system, it allows users to know when to reduce their consumption, for example, during cold periods in winter. This allows you to consume at the best time, for example, by starting your washing machine at night.

Consume at the best time

On April 4, the day of the highest consumption, RTE sent a warning to its subscribers, saving 800 MW “that is twice the consumption of the city of Montpellier and equivalent to the power of “a nuclear reactor”. The then RTE

The idea presented to the ministries and TV channels is to link this electric weather forecast with the real weather forecast, the two interdependent, allowing the French to adjust their consumption and avoid cuts. This winter should be feared.

