Diets of prehistoric humans partially reconstructed

In Great Britain, researchers have discovered new clues about the diet of people who lived in the region during the Neolithic period, that is, several thousand years before our era. Made up of combinations of grains, dairy products and sometimes meat, it all represents an already extensive diet!

In the north of Scotland, there are so-called small artificial islands CranoxBuilt during Prehistoric times. Accessible to small children entrancesentrances Or by boat, crannogs were often circular in shape and served as dwellings intermittently for thousands of years, the researchers say. But what kind of life did people lead in these enigmatic floating houses during the Stone Age? A team of scientists led by the University of Bristol wanted to find out.

In a study published in Types of communications, They describe their findings: Many Ceramics Scattered on the bottom of the surrounding water The Crannox of ScotlandIt has surprisingly well-preserved traces of the diet of its inhabitants, dating back nearly 6,000 years. “This research gives us a the windowthe window Little is understood about the culinary traditions of the early peasants living in the northwestern tip of Europe, their lifestyles. It gives us a first look at the practices associated with these enigmatic island locations,” Explain LucyLucy I am a gripe contactedCo-author of the study and an archaeologist at the University of Bristol.

Expand the range of grain-based foods in Granox, Scotland

Thanks to a thorough chemical analysis, scientists were able to determine what was practiced during cooking Neolithic Age : Surprisingly detailed, it is based on cooking Cereals In jars, mixed with dairy products, sometimes even Meat ! According to them, boiled foods were the precursors of the current stews or porridges. A discovery consistent with what we know of pottery brought from continental Europe nearly 4,000 years before our era, as well as grain cultivation!