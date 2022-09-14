Home Technology An outage at Bouygues Telecom prevented some customers from accessing mobile networks and the Internet

Sep 14, 2022 0 Comments
Many Bouygues Telecom customers no longer have telephone network and internet access. The operator explains that “a mobile incident” will be active.

“Black-out”, “no network”, “general breakdown”… Many Bouygues Telecom customers seem to be suffering from problems accessing telephone and Internet networks. “Your mobile networks have been down for 2 days. And there? On top of that a wifi and network disconnection. So how do we work?” One surfer protested on Twitter.

@Bouygues Telecom Hi, no internet at home anymore, no connection to BBOX
A common failure? Or local?

— Soufian (@SouuPiquey) September 14, 2022

@Bouygues Telecom An “incident” should not be something rare because it is repeated and prolonged. Is it normal that it always only affects bouygues?

— Luna (@Lunapnde) September 14, 2022

The telephone operator confirms that “mobile incident on voice / data 4G at national level” is going on, which we can read on social networks. “Our technicians have been mobilized to restore your services quickly,” he added. When contacted, Bouygues Telecom does not see any problem at national level, but raises a possible “localized incident”.

