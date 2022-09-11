Weather: How to save your garden after a heat wave and drought?

How do you save a garden that hasn’t seen a drop of water all summer and experienced record temperatures?

Need we remind you how hot this summer has been? Between record temperatures and drought, vegetable and pleasure gardens, balconies, lawns… have been damaged.

Can you save your garden after such a summer?

The plants that resisted the best should be looked at first; Check the condition of the branches, cut off the dead branches, prune the dead leaves and keep only the buds.

Mulching and friction

The most effective remedy is irrigation and the rains of recent days are obviously beneficial. It is necessary to prevent this water from evaporating and allow it to permeate properly Cover the soil with mulch. Use only natural mulch, plastic sheets are especially harmful to the soil and the environment in general.

Moisten the soil to allow rainwater to seep around the roots, as the soil becomes very hard after a drought.

surface

You can surface your potted plants. That is, add some fresh soil or compost. It increases the water holding capacity and stimulates the growth of the plant.

Of course, Mediterranean plants and high-altitude plants will be prioritized for future plantings. They are highly resistant, require less water and are suitable for very harsh winters or heat waves. Additionally, they thrive in hard soils.

Flexible lawns

As for grasslands, they have an amazing ability to regenerate. And where it is absent, re-sowing suffices. Choose the most resistant species: red fescue, sheep fescue, tall fescue, Kentucky bluegrass…

Remember to mow the grass high enough and favor machines that leave finely ground clippings in the grass as a mulch, which will prevent further drying out.

The most difficult is the vegetable garden. What is lost is lost forever. Ideal for the future, have a water collector or a basin to collect rainwater.