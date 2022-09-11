Home World The 18th African Ministerial Conference on Environment was held in Dakar with the participation of Morocco

Sep 11, 2022 0 Comments
The work of the 18th session of the African Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN) began in Dakar, Senegal on Monday and will continue till September 16 with the participation of representatives of African countries including Morocco.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the theme of the conference is “Ensuring people’s well-being and ensuring environmental sustainability in Africa.”

Until September 16, participants will explore ways to ensure people-centered recovery through environmentally responsible actions that create jobs and improve livelihoods.

The meeting will be an opportunity to review environmental opportunities and challenges in Africa in the post-Covid-19 era. It also explores other issues related to sustainable development at the continental level.

Ministers will also discuss ways to make AMCEN, Africa’s premier environment ministerial forum, stronger and more effective, especially as the continent faces major environmental challenges including climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

→ Read More: “Climate and Development” ministerial meeting: Morocco pleads for post-2025 financing objective

Participants will have the opportunity to provide policy guidance for the African region’s effective participation in upcoming global environmental events, particularly COP 27, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP-15) scheduled for COP 27. It will be held in Montreal (Canada) from December 5 to 17, 2022.

The inauguration of the AMCEN ministerial unit will be held on September 15, the organizers said.

The conference will be an opportunity for delegates to learn about the outcomes of the resumed 5th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2), the status of implementation of the resolutions adopted at this session, and the development of an international legally binding instrument. About plastic pollution.

A question for the participants will be to analyze the results of the 15th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Desertification (UNCCD COP15) held in Abidjan last May.

Alongside this 18th meeting of AMCEN, a strategic meeting of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) Negotiating Group on Climate Change will be held from 12 to 16 September.

The 17th session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment was held in Durban, South Africa in November 2019.

With MAP

