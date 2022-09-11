Cobra Kai Season 6: Has Netflix Already Planned A Release Date?

Silver is defeated, but our heroes can’t rest easy just yet as it appears that John Kreese has escaped from prison! The latter feigned a serious injury and was rushed to the hospital, where he easily overpowered the two guards and the doctor. So he’s loose again and we already know what his target is…

Season 6 of Cobra Guy has yet to be officially ordered by Netflix But several actors have already said that the series will have at least six seasons, and if the creator decides to stage such an ending, it is more than likely. Season 6 of Cobra Guy will be online soon ! One can only hope the wait isn’t too long.

Ever since the series arrived on Netflix, the episodes have been creating viewership records. For example, the fourth season topped the ranking of the world’s most watched series on the streaming platform with a red logo for three consecutive weeks. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive as always.

So Season 6 of Cobra Guy will be a must-order By an American company. In fact, John Hurwitz (co-creator of the series) recently announced on Twitter: All I can say is we’re looking forward to more Cobra Kai and the Miyagiverse is a long way off. “. He seems confident Cobra Kai Season 6 But that’s not all because ” The Miyagiverse », indicating a possible spin-off production by John Hurwitz!

Many rumors claim that a new series centered on John Gries will soon see the light of day on Netflix. Hayden Schlossberg (co-creator) revealed during an interview that he wanted to expand the Cobra Coin universe with inspiration. Breaks the bad. He also announced that he already envisioned the end of the series Season 6 of Cobra Guy may be the last ? A possibility that unfortunately we cannot rule out…

Netflix should announce the renewal of its original creation soon (probably in a few days), but since filming for the next episodes has yet to begin, the wait could be long. However, the streaming giant’s catalog is well-presented and you can easily find new fiction to watch in the meantime. Cobra Kai Season 6.

Usually, the next season will have ten episodes like the previous seasons but this information is yet to be confirmed by the makers. If this is the final season, it might be a bit longer… Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer will not be released A few months before, we had to wrap up the shoot first.

The streaming platform released the third season on 1R January 2021 and the fourth on December 31, 2021. The fifth was uploaded on September 9, 2022 and did not keep pace. Normally, Netflix leaves a gap of a year between each new episode but the new episode was apparently an exception. reign.

If the fifth season was released earlier than expected, it’s because the fourth season was ordered at the same time! Unfortunately it doesn’t apply to the next episodes, so we can leave it at that The release date of season 6 of Cobra Guy will be in September 2023. If the health crisis does not curtail production, it will take at least a year to produce ten new episodes.